Barcelona concert tests use of same-day COVID-19 screening

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Five hundred music fans eager for a live show without social distancing are volunteering to test the effectiveness of same-day coronavirus screening at a concert in Barcelona.

The concert goers must pass an antigen test before entering the concert. Face masks and hand hygiene are musts inside the show.

The 500 concert goers and another 500 people in a control group will all undergo PCR tests both before the concert and again eight days later.

The PCR tests will let investigators see if the less accurate but speedier same-day antigen tests are good enough to help prevent contagion at the event.