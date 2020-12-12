Bellamy Museum cancels “Nights of Lights”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Bellamy Mansion Museum “Nights of Lights” event has been cancelled.

The holiday open house event was scheduled to run each day from Dec. 17-20 from 4-7 p.m., but organizers cancelled the event out of abundance of caution due to the record-breaking COVID-19 numbers in New Hanover County.

The Bellamy Mansion Museum, located at 503 Market St., is a non-profit educational institution dedicated to interpreting the social and architectural history of the Bellamy Mansion and promoting a greater understanding of historic preservation, architectural

history, and restoration methods in North Carolina.

A Museum spokesperson says that the Museum looks “forward to welcoming you to a Bellamy event in 2021.”