Boil water advisory lifted for parts of Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Water service has resumed for customers on parts of Carolina Beach Road affected by a water main break.
The water main break on Thursday, Dec. 10 led to a boil water advisory.
The following addresses were impacted: the 2100 through 2400 blocks of Carolina Beach Road; 2518 Carolina Beach Road; all of Morningside Drive; all of Stadium Drive; 344 to 450 Cape Fear Blvd.; and 416 Central Blvd.
Approximately 80 customers were impacted by the advisory.
CFPUA lab staff tested the water to ensure it was safe to drink before the boil water advisory was lifted.