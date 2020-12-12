Charley Pride, country music’s first Black star, dies at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Charley Pride, the son of sharecroppers in Mississippi who became one of country music’s biggest stars and the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died. He was 86.

Pride died Saturday in Dallas of complications from COVID-19, according to Jeremy Westby of the public relations firm 2911 Media.

Pride had three Grammy Awards, dozens of No. 1 hits. Pride released some 60 albums and sold more than 25 million records during a career that began in the mid-1960s.

Hits included “Kiss an Angel Good Morning,” “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone,” “Burgers and Fries,” “Mountain of Love.”