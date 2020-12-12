Newby wins race for N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice

“Congratulations to Paul Newby for being elected as the Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court,” said NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley in an emailed statement. “Justice Newby ran a phenomenal campaign and will serve with honor and distinction as the Chief Justice on our highest court. North Carolina Republicans made history by sweeping every statewide judicial race. These strategic victories are not an accident but the result of our hard-working volunteers, staff, and candidates across North Carolina, who worked tirelessly to elect conservative judges.”

