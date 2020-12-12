Police officer shot and killed at car wash in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Mount Holly police officer fatally shot at a car wash in Gaston County Friday morning has been identified as 25-year-old Tyler Avery Herndon.
The Mount Holly Police Department is asking everyone for to keep Officer Herndon’s family in their thoughts and prayers.
Officials say officer Herndon had been with the Mount Holly Police Department for less than two years.
Just before 1 p.m., a police escort travelled down I-85 to transport Officer Herndon to the Medical Examiner’s office.
Gaston County Communications confirms they received the call about an officer shot around 3:30 a.m. near the Mt. Holly Car Wash on Beatty Drive. The area is off Highway 273 near Interstate 85. Charlotte police say two other people, including the suspect, were injured in the shooting.