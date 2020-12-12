Raleigh man loses $24K in Cash App scam

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — It claims to be the No. 1 finance app, but many of its users are losing thousands of dollars to scammers and questioning just how safe it is to use.

Cash App is just one of the many popular tools used by millions to send money to other people.

- Advertisement -

Wade Hankins used it so his tenants could pay him rent. He had a good chunk of change in his cash app account and wanted to get that money out.

“Someone called me saying they were Cash App. They were going to help me transfer out the money,” he said.

Hankins said the representative walked him through how to get his $20,000 into his personal bank account, but then all of a sudden…

Read more here.