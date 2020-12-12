Road work on S. 17th near Wooster leads to lane closures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Work to replace a manhole and relocate a water line may affect weekend traffic in Wilmington.

Crews closed the right-hand lane of S. 17th St. from the CSX railroad tracks to Wooster St. on Friday, Dec. 11.

The left-hand lane of Oleander Dr. is also closed from Dawson St. to S. 17th St.

Traffic will still be able to turn right onto Dawson St.

The left turn from Dawson St. onto Oleander Dr. remains open, as does thru-traffic on Dawson St.

Work is expected to conclude Monday, Dec. 14 at 7 a.m.