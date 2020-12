LOS ANGELES (ABC) — The Kardashian/Jenner family is heading to Hulu.

The streaming service announced Thursday during Disney’s Investor Day presentation that Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian, and Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner have inked a multiyear deal to create content for Hulu.

Internationally, it will stream on Star.

More details are forthcoming; new content is expected to be available next year.

