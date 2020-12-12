Woman describes what it was like to participate in COVID-19 Moderna vaccine trial

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — As the FDA prepares to review the the Moderna vaccine data next weeks, a North Carolina woman is describing what it was like to participate in the trial.

“I became unemployed, many of my colleagues became employed. And it became a domino effect throughout the entire economy. I was seeing more and more people becoming unemployed,” said Gracie Howell, who had worked as a Sales Manager for private events and parties at a Durham hotel in March when the pandemic hit.

- Advertisement -

Howell ended up getting a job at Wegmans, a fortuitous landing spot in her hopes of participating in a vaccine trial.

“I was so thrilled when I found out that they were only taking people from essential businesses as clinical trial participants because they needed people who were being exposed the most to the public,” Howell said.

She shared why she wanted to take part in the trial.

Read more here.