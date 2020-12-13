Carolina Beach hosts its first-ever sand castle building competition

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of people turned out at Carolina Beach Saturday afternoon to observe the first sand castle competition ever held in the town.

The amateur builders had three hours to construct any kind of sand creation they wanted, and many had unique ideas.

After each participant put the finishing touches on their masterpiece, a group of judges went around to decide which was their favorite.

Although there could only be one winner, everyone agreed it was a fun time regardless of the outcome.

“It seemed like a great thing to do on a day like today,” participant Ralph Anderson said. “We can be spaced so everybody doesn’t have to worry so much about the concerns of the day with COVID and everything. It’s just a beautiful day to be out on the beach and having a great time.”

Anderson’s sand castle ended up placing second in the competition. The winning sculpture was a sand likeness of Yoda, which also appeared to be the crowd favorite.