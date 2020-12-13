NHSO looking for missing 17 year old

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 17 year old girl.

Osden Madrae Sullivan is about 5’ and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 13, near 2327 Sapling Circle wearing a grey and white jacket, dark jeans, and brown duck boots. The NHSO says she does not have any noticeable tattoos or other distinguishing features.

Sullivan has been a remote learner this school semester.

If you have any information, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.