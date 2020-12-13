P.T.’s Grille hosts fundraiser for childhood cancer organization

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — In Leland, a local restaurant is helping raise money for a childhood cancer organization.

P.T.’s Grille held a silent auction and fundraiser for Brandon’s Battle, a charity helping parents and kids navigate childhood cancer.

The group was founded by Lisa and Allen Gettel, whose 21-year-old son died from AML Leukemia in 2016.

Since then, his family has founded a nonprofit in Brandon’s honor. They support families staying in hospitals and Ronald McDonald houses across North Carolina, providing essentials like toothpaste, shampoo, and snacks, as well as goody bags full of activities to get parents and kids minds off the disease.

“Mom’s are supposed to be able to take care of their children,” said Lisa Gettel, Brandon’s mother. “And to be put in a situation where you can’t take away the pain, you can’t take away the disease, it’s very stressful. And I want to be the person who goes to bed at night thinking maybe mom put a puzzle together today and took an hour where she didn’t have to think about her child being ill.”

The nonprofit is raising money with handcrafted goods, silent auctions, and donations across Brunswick County. The money will help them build a shed to store their supplies for families in need.