UNCW held a virtual graduation ceremony online Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The pandemic completely cancelled graduation at UNCW back in May. But the University held a combined virtual graduation ceremony for Fall, Summer and Spring graduates Saturday morning.
The online commencement was streamed on UNCW’s website, with more than 5,000 graduates being honored between two ceremonies.
Multiple university representatives spoke during the event. They all reflected upon the difficulty of this year, but also shared good wishes for graduates moving forward.