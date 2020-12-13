US Treasury, Commerce Departments breached, agency says

WASHINGTON, DC (ABC News) — The U.S. Treasury Department and U.S. Department of Commerce were victims of a cyber breach, the agency and a source familiar with the breach confirmed to ABC News.

“We can confirm there has been a breach in one of our bureaus. We have asked CISA and the FBI to investigate, and we cannot comment further at this time,” the Commerce Department said in a statement Sunday.

A source familiar with the investigation tells ABC News it was a sophisticated attack and that very few entities are capable of such. Authorities are investigating and assessing whether the Russian government was behind the breach, which may reach beyond the Treasury and Commerce departments.

“The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation,” NSC spokesman John Ullyot told ABC News.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, an arm of the Department of Homeland Security, told ABC News it is assisting with the investigation.

“We have been working closely with our agency partners regarding recently discovered activity on government networks. CISA is providing technical assistance to affected entities as they work to identify and mitigate any potential compromises.”