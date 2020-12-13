Wilmington Ballet Company brings ‘The Nutcracker’ to you

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With Coronavirus still affecting the Cape Fear, many are having to alter or forfeit their favorite Christmas traditions. But if watching the Nutcracker is one of them, you no longer have to worry.

It’s one of the most famous ballets of all time, and this December, it’s coming to your living room.

- Advertisement -

The Wilmington Ballet and Wilson Center are presenting the Great Wilmington Nutcracker, streaming Tuesday December 15.

Live performances have been put on hold this year as the nation continues to fight the Coronavirus, but according to Aunika Brown, the director, the Wilmington Ballet has worked for months to make its annual show a safe reality.

“My personal slogan is just make it happen,” said Brown. “So, no matter what, we just make adjustments, turns in the plan, and keep moving forward.”

The show features a large cast with varying abilities, from professionals to children.

Scenes are filmed separately, keeping the cast apart. Part of costuming involves masks and face shields, so the cast can return to the stage as safely as possible.

“It feels wonderful because I get to finally dance again,” said the group’s youngest dancer, Adyllyn Lankos, “And express my feelings to the audience.”

The arts community has suffered throughout the pandemic, many companies closing down for good without audiences filling seats. Some, like the Wilmington Ballet Company have had to stay on their toes to keep the lights on.

“The arts is just very important during this time,” said Alexandra Gosiengfiao, the show’s Sugar Plum Princess. “It’s important to express ourselves. You know, especially for now when we’ve been so secluded, you know, and distanced. I think the arts is so important for everyone.”

Brown says watching the performance is a great way to support the arts, the Wilmington community, and to enjoy a Christmas tradition this holiday season.

“I’d like to encourage everyone just to stay positive,” Brown said. “Even though this year has brought unexpected challenges, we still have the hope and joy of Christmastime and the holidays to share with our families.”

To by your ticket on the Wilson Center site, click this link. Tickets start at $11, and you can stream the show starting December 15 at 6 pm.