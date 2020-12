CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The amusement rides in Carolina Beach could be making a return.

The town’s planning and zoning committee has voted 7-0 for a permit that would allow the rides back on the boardwalk.

Several conditions were discussed in the meeting including the amusement vendors being respectful to boardwalk businesses, not selling food or good just outside a business that offers the same good, and not endangering public safety.

Council will make a final vote on the permit next month.