Family kicked off United flight after toddler won’t wear mask

DENVER, CO (CBS Denver) — What was supposed to be a trip to visit family and friends ended in frustration for a Colorado couple.
Eliz Fulop and her husband Erhard Orban said this wasn’t their first time traveling with their 2-year-old daughter during the pandemic.
They always fly United Airlines.
“We flew in October. That was the last time we flew with her,” Fulop said.
“And no problem. They’ve just been so nice, like, ‘Do you need us to bring her a snack, or a coloring book?’”
But a recent trip was different. Their 2-year-old was required to wear a mask during the flight, something the parents said they tried to help her with.
“My goal was not to cause a scene,” Orban said. “The harder I tried to put the mask on, the more she was screaming.”