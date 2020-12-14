NHSO: Man hurt in drive-by shooting on N. College Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., a car driving on N. College Rd. near MLK Parkway was hit several times by gunshots.

NHSO says the driver, Edward Wilson, was shot in his forehead and leg. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

A juvenile was also a passenger in the car. Deputies say he was seen discarding a 9 mm handgun as well as a small amount of marijuana in the bushes nearby.

A third passenger in the car, Javante McAllister-Sanders, had outstanding warrants and was taken to the New Hanover County Detention Center where he received a $250 secure bond.

The juvenile was transported to the juvenile detention center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4162 or visit here.