North Carolinians have been fishing and hunting more in 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — State officials in North Carolinians say that hunting and fishing have increased this year.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Sunday that license revenue from fishing, hunting and combination licenses rose more than 20% in the past seven to eight months.

- Advertisement -

Vessel revenue was up more than 10%. That information comes from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Paul Thompson, northern mountains land management biologist with WRC, says the increase is a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic. He said layoffs as well as people working and learning remotely has prompted many to turn to hunting and fishing as a way to stay active and cope.