TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — One person was left with critical injuries following a shooting in Tabor City last week.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7 p.m. to Complex Street and Swamp Fox Highway East on December 9 in reference to a shooting.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information pertaining to this investigation, contact CCSO at (910) 642-6551 or Detective Paul Rockenbach at (910) 770-2145.