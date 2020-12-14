Police: Two fatal shootings within 5 hours in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s largest city are reporting two fatal shootings within five hours, including one that officers heard while conducting a traffic stop.

The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers who made a traffic stop near UNC Charlotte around midnight heard gunshots in the area. When they went to investigate, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other shooting occurred Saturday night. Officers found a man lying in an apartment parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, there have been no arrests.