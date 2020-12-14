Red Cross asks for blood donations in honor of late judge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Red Cross is partnering with the Wilmington East Rotary Club to hold a special blood drive this week.
It’s in honor of retired Judge Gilbert Burnett, who passed away in November.
The blood drive will be held at Wilmington Masonic Lodge 319, located at 2910 S. College Road, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Dec. 17.
James Jarvis with the Red Cross says they are in need of all blood types.
To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and search by sponsor code: East Rotary or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767.)
Also, the Wilmington East Rotary will pay for 500 COVID-19 antibodies tests the Red Cross performs on Thursday.