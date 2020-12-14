The Cape Fear answered a need for holiday help

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has trickled down to every layer of American society. As the holidays grow closer more and more people are feeling the financial pinch.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina has seen a massive uptick in people needing help this year.

- Advertisement -

It is the same story at the Salvation Army of the Cape Fear, where there were 2,500 children on the Angel Trees this year. The Salvation Army’s Major Mark Craddock says even during a difficult time the community has stepped up and filled the need.

“We all knew it was a difficult year for a lot of families across Cape Fear and when we came into the season we really didn’t know what to expect,” says Major Craddock. “We came in thinking that we might have to purchase toys this year for example and we haven’t had to do that. People across Cape Fear said ‘what do you need’? We said ‘we need people to adopt kids for Christmas’ and we did it.”

The Salvation Army is working on distributing the Christmas gifts this week. Their final holiday drop-offs are schedule for December 23rd. It serves families in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Columbus, and Bladen Counties.