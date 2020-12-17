Biden picks North Carolina environmental chief to lead EPA

NORTH CAROLINA (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has offered the leadership of the Environmental Protection Agency to Michael Regan, a North Carolina regulator who’s made a name pursuing cleanups of industrial toxins and helping low-income and minority communities hit hardest by pollution.

Regan is head of North Carolina’s environmental agency.

Biden also plans to nominate New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as interior secretary, making her the first Native American to head that agency. The developments were confirmed by two people familiar with the selection process.

They were not authorized the discuss the matter publicly before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.