Christmas shop in Southport stays cheerful despite pandemic

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Holiday decorating finds its home at The Christmas House in Southport with pretty much anything you will never need.

For more than 20 years, it has helped spread holiday cheer.

- Advertisement -

The shop has Christmas decorations all year long, everything from lights to bulbs to ribbons.

Like most businesses, it took a hit from COVID-19 but Owner Ann Endres says things have picked up with everyone looking for some Christmas joy.

“They [customers] are tired of staying at home,” Endres said. “They are tired of all the down, just being down. And Christmas is a time even if they’re still at home they can decorate, be joyful, be colorful, be happy again about something.”

The Christmas House, located on W Moore Street, is open Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.