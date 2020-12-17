Christmas shop in Southport stays cheerful despite pandemic

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Holiday decorating finds its home at The Christmas House in Southport with pretty much anything you will never need.
For more than 20 years, it has helped spread holiday cheer.
The shop has Christmas decorations all year long, everything from lights to bulbs to ribbons.
Like most businesses, it took a hit from COVID-19 but Owner Ann Endres says things have picked up with everyone looking for some Christmas joy.
“They [customers] are tired of staying at home,” Endres said. “They are tired of all the down, just being down. And Christmas is a time even if they’re still at home they can decorate, be joyful, be colorful, be happy again about something.”
The Christmas House, located on W Moore Street, is open Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.