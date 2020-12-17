‘Senseless and tragic’: 25-year-old police officer killed in NC shootout

CONCORD, NC (WSOC) — The SBI is investigating after a Concord police officer and a man with a gun were killed in an exchange of gunfire that also wounded a second officer late Wednesday night outside a fast-food restaurant near Concord Mills.
The tragedy unfolded just before 11 p.m. on Gateway Lane near Bruton Smith Boulevard, not far from Concord Mills.
The scene was centered around the Sonic restaurant off Bruton Smith Boulevard.
Officials said the officers and suspect exchanged gunfire. One of the officers was wounded and is expected to be OK, but the other officer did not survive. The suspect, who was armed, also died.
“This loss is devastating not only to the member’s family and loved ones, but every police officer across the city, state, and country, the police department tweeted.