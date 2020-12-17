JetBlue announces seven new destinations coming to RDU

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — JetBlue has announced seven new destinations from RDU next year in addition to the five routes the airline launched in November and December.

JetBlue will add daily service to Austin (AUS), Jacksonville (JAX), Newark (EWR), Orlando (MCO), and Tampa (TPA) beginning Feb. 11. It will also add daily service to San Francisco (SFO) and Las Vegas (LAS) starting Mar. 4. JetBlue’s nonstop service to SFO will be RDU’s first direct flight to the Bay Area since the pandemic began.

These new additions will bring JetBlue’s network at RDU to 15 nonstop markets – up from three a year ago and tying them with Southwest Airlines for the most nonstop markets served from RDU.

RDU will add another dot to its service map on Jan. 7, when American Airlines resumes nonstop service to Reagan National Airport (DCA). These new flights help reconnect the Research Triangle to the major tech centers of Austin and San Francisco, while also providing service to some of the most popular markets RDU customers want to visit for business and leisure.