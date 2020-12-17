Sweet D’s serves goodies and gratitude to Wilmington health care workers

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington bakery is helping first responders and members of the community through this year’s struggles with more than just comfort food.

The family bakery opened on South 17th street in August and the timing was partially on purpose.

“We felt like Wilmington needed a sweet place to provide some hope in a time like this,” Dickey said. “Meaning with racial turmoil, with political unrest and everything going on, a pandemic that it was time to bring something sweet to this area.”

Owner Brian Dickey says starting with his great grandmother’s biscuits, bread runs in their family.

“Sometimes that was the only thing that they had to eat was biscuits,” Dickey said. “I began to realize the importance of bread in a meal because for some people, the bread was the only thing that they could afford.”

Dickey says his grandfather, a pastor of 81 years inspired him from a young age.

“He would buy half a cow and half a pig, and I would wonder, I would always wonder why he would do that,” Dickey said. “But he would give it away. That’s what he did, he gave.”

That’s a quality Dickey and his mother say they’ve tried to preserve, hiring men and women struggling to get back on their feet, giving out coats at bus stations, and donating hundreds of croissants to nurses and doctors at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“We see what’s going on, and they’re hurting,” Dickey said. “You can see the agony on their faces like they had a rough night.”

Dickey says Wilmington’s need for comfort is greater than ever and if they can provide a safe place and a sweet place.

“When I say a sweet place, I mean a sweet place for a treat,” Dickey said. “But also, I mean a sweet place like some people come in here and say they actually feel a peace when they walk in the door.”

The owner says he’s interested in expanding Sweet D’s into a restaurant one day, possibly offering table therapy programs where families come and speak to a licensed social worker over dinner.