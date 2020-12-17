UNCW Professor wins Franklin Williams Award

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Public Health Assistant Professor, Sabrina Cherry, won the Franklin H. Williams Award Thursday. The award recognizes ethnically diverse Peace Corps volunteers who demonstrate a lifelong achievement in civil engagement, service, diversity, inclusion, and world peace.

Cherry has worked in public health almost 20 years, spending part of that time in West Africa and rural Georgia.

Her work there focused on developing sustainable incomes for women in third world countries, researching food insecurity, and helping people living with HIV/AIDS.