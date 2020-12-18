Wilmington PD delivers presents to families across Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In Wilmington, some children woke up Friday morning to presents, reindeer, and tinsel.

No, it wasn’t Santa, it was the Wilmington Police Department.

Friday, the WPD held their 30th annual Santa Cop Program. Corporal Anthony Merritt organized the event, and said it looks a little different this year.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic we had to change it up. We normally take kids shopping. We pair them up with officers, get them to have that one on one experience with officers, but due to the pandemic, we changed it and decided to do an actual holiday parade.”

A parade of police cars, trailers, and an M-ATV full of gifts and decked out in decorations made their way to nearly 15 houses and 60 kids.

Each family they visited experienced a hardship like a traumatic illness, house fire, or death this year.

“What I like to think is it could happen to any one of us at any time,” said Merritt. “So, it’s just important to give back to the community and give back to the kids. And make sure the kids see us in a different light than just responding to an emergency call.”

Kawana Bacon and her son, Caleb, were one of the first houses police visited. She says she’s thankful they’re helping.

“Well, I was just worried about Christmas for my kids anyway.” Bacon said. “In general, going from having a job to not having anything and worrying about getting the bills paid, you dont really have, you know, extra to do what you really want to do for them. I’m just glad y’all were able to help. It just makes me feel like my community cares about us, you know.”

Next week, the giving continues. Monday, Wilmington Police will host a Christmas-themed Zoom arts and crafts party with Special Olympics athletes.