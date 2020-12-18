Dr. Birx urges ‘vigilance’ until millions get vaccinated but sees hope for normal summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, made another quiet visit to Raleigh on Wednesday to meet with Gov. Roy Cooper and state officials about the COVID-19 pandemic and its furious third wave of infections.

“It’s a matter of vaccine and vigilance,” Dr. Birx said in an exclusive interview. “We can do this for a matter of weeks while we get our population immunized. We don’t need to have parties this year. We can have parties in July, we can have parties in August. We can have a party next year at this time. We are so close. We have this great beacon of hope but we need to get everybody to that place and to be vaccinated.”

Birx’s second visit to North Carolina comes as state officials report a near-daily record of COVID-19 patient hospitalizations.

She says she made clear to the governor that North Carolina hospitals now have access to the same kind of therapeutics used to treat President Trump after his diagnosis.

