East Carolina University’s new chancellor is Philip Rogers

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — East Carolina University’s new chancellor is a native of Greenville and a former administrator at the school.

WRAL reported Thursday that Philip Rogers, 37, was elected unanimously by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors.

Rogers had worked at the school as a policy analyst before becoming chief of staff to then-Chancellor Steven Ballard in 2008.

For five years, he was responsible for external relations for the university. That included government relations and communications.

For the last seven years, he has worked at the nonprofit American Council on Education. There, he has helped lead the council’s academic and research initiatives.