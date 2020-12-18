Justices side with NC lawmakers in grant challenge by Cooper

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled the legislature can decide the details on how federal block grants are spent, even when they run counter to a governor’s wishes.

A majority on the court upheld a Court of Appeals decision that declared the constitutional authority on how to appropriate those funds rests with the General Assembly.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper unsuccessfully challenged the actions of Republican legislative leaders in the 2017 budget law over $17 million in federal funds.

Friday’s ruling completes another chapter in the power struggles between Cooper and the state’s Republican leaders, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger.