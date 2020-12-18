Local Toys for Tots volunteers distribute thousands of toys in Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of toys have been collected over the past few weeks, and volunteers turned out today to help give them to kids.

Because of the pandemic, toys were pre-packed in specially numbered bags.

- Advertisement -

Volunteers then took a bag of age-appropriate toys to the waiting cars.

Organizers say they have noticed a big difference in the number of children this year.

“It has increased this year with COVID-19 affecting folks income and employment,” volunteer Charles Jackson said. “There are a lot more people this year.”

Organizers say over 1,300 families registered to receive toys at the distribution in Shallotte.