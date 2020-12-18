Man convicted of prostituting woman, teen across eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who was arrested in New Hanover County during a prostitution sting in 2018 was convicted in federal court on Thursday.

Marvarlus Cortel Snead, 34, of Four Oaks, was convicted in federal court following a four-day trial.

The jury found Snead guilty on the following charges:

three counts of sex trafficking of a minor, production of child pornography

one count of using facilities in interstate commerce to operate a prostitution enterprise

In December 2017 and January 2018, Snead prostituted two women, one of whom was a minor, in various places through eastern North Carolina.

Snead was arrested in a sting in Wilmington in January 2018.

“Snead targeted extremely vulnerable victims and enticed them with promises of money and romance,” the Department of Justice wrote in a release. “After they joined him, Snead manipulated them and took their money for himself. Snead engaged in a sexual relationship with both women and used the minor to create images and a video of child pornography.”

Snead faces a sentence of not less than 15 years and up to life in prison, a fine up to $750,000, and up to life supervised release at sentencing.

The FBI and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office took part in the investigation.

Assistant United States Attorneys Bryan Stephany and Erin Blondel handled the prosecution of this case for the government.

Ashanti Welton McLean pleaded guilty to her connection with the crimes back in November 2019.