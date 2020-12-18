Man pleads to 1980 rape, killing of North Carolina girl

DOBSON, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to charges connected to the 1980 rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday that Robert James Adkins pleaded guilty in Surry County Superior Court to second-degree murder and second-degree rape.

The girl who died was Ronda Blaylock, a ninth-grader at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem.

Adkins, who is 64, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett to 21 years to 25 years each on the rape and the murder charges. Court documents say that he will serve both sentences at the same time.

Kevin Thomas, Ronda Blaylock’s first cousin, told the newspaper that the family hopes Adkins dies in prison.