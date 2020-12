MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach City Council has made its selection for the next city manager.

The council met on Thursday to discuss all three finalists that would potentially take current city manager John Pedersen’s role.

Pedersen is retiring after holding the position for six years.

The city of Myrtle Beach selected Jonathan Fox Simons Jr. as the new city manager.

Read more here.