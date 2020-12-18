NC appeals judge censured for ‘toxic work environment’

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina Court of Appeals judge has been censured by the state Supreme Court after a judicial investigation determined he refused to squarely address his chief aide’s bullying, profanity and dishonesty.

The justices on Friday affirmed that Judge Hunter Murphy violated the state judicial code and issued the censure, which stops short of suspending or removing Murphy from office.

A state judicial ethics commission had determined that his decision to downplay and mischaracterize his ex-aide’s behavior caused a “a toxic work environment” for female law clerks.

Murphy is a registered Republican who was elected to an eight-year term in 2016.