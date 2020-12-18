NC sees mild start to flu season amid COVID-19 pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — COVID-19 numbers are rising, but health experts say numbers for the flu are very mild so far this season.

Only one flu death has been reported in the state. In early October, a person older than 65 died from the virus.

Typically the state sends weekly reports during flu season, but that is not the case this year; likely due to the overwhelming COVID-19 cases.

Health officials in New Hanover and Brunswick counties say the mild season could be due to the precautions in place for COVID-19.

“Only half the kids are in school half the week, so we don’t have the whole population there together,” New Hanover County Assistant Health Director Carla Turner said. “Some students are completely virtual, so they’re not at school at all — cutting down on exposure.”

“Everyone is hopefully following the three Ws: Wearing a face covering, waiting 6 feet apart and washing their hands often,” Brunswick County Director of Health Services Cris Harrelson said. “Those same precautions will work for influenza virus just the same as it will for COVID-19.”

Both counties saw a large demand for the flu vaccine this year as well.

“We had a high demand when we first got it earlier in the season,” Harrelson said.

“I think people just heeded the messages that were out there that we’re going to have flu and COVID-19 in the community at the same time,” Turner said. “So at that point, we have a vaccine for flu so let’s do what we can do to minimize our risk of getting the flu so that’s one less thing we have to worry about.”

With the peak of flu season hitting between late January and early March, it’s not too late to get vaccinated.

“We would encourage everyone to get a flu vaccine,” Harrelson said. “That’s the most important thing you can do for you and your family to protect yourselves from the flu virus.”

“Let’s go ahead and get flu now and when we get into the New Year, get in line for your covid vaccine,” Turner said.

Turner does advise getting the flu vaccine a couple weeks before the COVID-19 vaccine to make sure your immune system has enough time to process one before the other.