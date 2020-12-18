North Carolina prepares to vaccinate nursing home workers

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina public health officials are planning to vaccinate workers in long-term care facilities next week if and when the federal government ships out an approved Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

The state is scheduled to receive fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine than its initial batch.

- Advertisement -

The state Department of Health and Human Services says it expects to receive more than 61,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 175,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Most of the doses from Moderna will go to staff in long-term care facilities like nursing homes and family care homes.

The state has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus transmission.