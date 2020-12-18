Powerball, Mega Millions both offer $300 million jackpots this weekend

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — North Carolinians have two chances to take home a jackpot of more than $300 million in this weekend’s Powerball and Mega Millions drawings.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $310 million annuity that is worth $238 million in cash. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot offers a $304 million annuity that is worth $236 million in cash. Jackpots in both games have been growing since September.

“At some point, someone is going to win one of these life-changing jackpots and it might as well be someone here in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “What a great gift a jackpot would be for the holidays.”

Both games offer other ways to win besides the jackpot. For $2 tickets, Mega Millions prizes range from $2 to $1 million and Powerball prizes range from $4 to $1 million.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, for example, produced more than $1.1 million in prizes for 23,721 tickets in North Carolina. One ticket, purchased at the Carolina Fast Mart on N.C. 49 North in Concord, was one of three nationally that won a $1 million prize.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can try their luck and buy $2 Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.