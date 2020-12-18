Salvation Army distributing toys to more than 2,500 children in Cape Fear

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Salvation Army is distributing its Angel Tree gifts to families in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties on Friday.

It’s the first day of distribution for those counties.

- Advertisement -

Presents will be given out in Columbus County Tuesday and have already been given in Bladen County.

Friday, a warehouse was stocked with 700-800 boxes full of gifts as volunteers fill carts with toys, puzzles, arts and crafts, and clothes.

According to Maj. Mark Craddock, the Salvation Army collected toys for more than 2,500 children this year.

“All of us have an experience, have a memory of Christmas morning as a kid that’s our favorite,” Maj. Craddock said. “And so what we’re doing is we’re building Christmas memories. We’re building, we’re investing in these families, we’re investing in these kids, and that’s why we do what we do.”

According to Maj. Craddock, all Angel Tree families are assigned an appointment to pick up toys and all gifts will be delivered before Christmas Eve.