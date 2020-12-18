UNCW comeback falls short on the road against Kennesaw State

KENNESAW,GA (UNCW Sports)–UNCW used a 28-point third quarter to claim the lead over Kennesaw State, but the host Owls answered with a big fourth quarter to secure a 69-59 victory over the Seahawks in non-conference women’s basketball action at the KSU Convocation Center on Friday afternoon.

The loss dropped the Seahawks’ record to 3-2 on the season and saw an end to their two-game win streak. Kennesaw State, meanwhile, earned its second win in three days to open its 2020-21 campaign.

Redshirt junior guard Jah’Che Whitfield led three Kennesaw State players in double figures with a game-high 20 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman guard Julia Rodriguez came off the bench to chip in 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field while junior guard Amani Johnson added 10 points with eight assists and three steals.

Freshman guard Taylor Webster paced four Seahawks in double figures with 17 points and seven rebounds. The Washington, D.C., product was 6-of-12 from the field in addition to sinking five of her six free throws.

Freshman guard Mary McMillan and redshirt junior guard Dazia Powell each tallied 12 points while junior guard Za’Nautica Downs came off the bench to score 11 points.

The Seahawks, who had their Dec. 22 game at Duke postponed, will be idle until Tuesday, Dec. 29, when they welcome Mercer to Trask Coliseum for a 2 p.m. non-conference contest. The game can be seen on FloHoops and heard in the Wilmington area on 95.9 FM The Breeze.