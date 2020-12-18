WFD has tips for staying warm and safe this winter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Winter officially arrives on Monday. With temperatures starting to turn colder, it’s important to stay safe when heating your home.

The Wilmington Fire Department says everyone should have a working smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector in their home.

It’s also important to remember to never heat your house with an oven or kerosene heater.

But the department says even common ways to stay warm such as space heaters can also be dangerous.

“Now that it’s getting cold out, people are going to start using their space heaters,” firefighter Adam Hart said. “A big issue that you have is that people will stack things too close to it, and also they want to heat themselves up. And you can get burned from it and not realize it before it happens.”

Hart says the department sees a rise in house fires each winter from people improperly heating their homes.

They hope better awareness will keep those numbers down this season.