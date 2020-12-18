Morning fire causes extensive damage to Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington crews responded to a house fire Friday morning.

The Wilmington Fire Department says they responded around 9 a.m. to the 700-block Robert S Garnett Drive. When they arrived, crews saw flames and smoke.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue was called in for assistance.

The two people inside and their dogs were able to get out safely, according to WFD. The fire caused extensive damage to the entire home.

WFD investigators ruled the fire accidental due to electrical failure. However, the fire moved quickly because it started near the homeowners’ live Christmas tree.

As this is the season where many home fires are caused from holiday decorations, WFD shared some important fire safety tips.

The department released a video on social media on Thursday aimed at teaching the following tips in a fun and informative way. You can watch it here: