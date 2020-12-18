Winner selected for Wilmington Home Decorating Contest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– One house in Wilmington went all out this year when it came to Christmas decorations and they’re getting rewarded for it.

Tonight the City of Wilmington announced that a home at 3220 Kirby Smith Drive was the winner of their holiday home decorating contest this year.

- Advertisement -

The light show even goes to the beat of a local radio station.

The winning house will receive a $100 prize and be recognized at the upcoming city council meeting. The second place home will receive a $50 prize.