BCSO looking for missing teen last seen in Supply, then Shallotte

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a teen girl reported missing on Friday, Dec. 18.
Aurora Ramsey, 17, is 5′4″ and weighs 110 pounds.
Ramsey was last seen wearing a black and red plaid shirt, blue jeans, dark blue boots with fur and an oversized camo jacket.
She was last seen “at residence on Dobson Street in Supply, then on Main Street in Shallotte near McDonald’s,” according to the BCSO. “Anyone with information should contact Det. Faircloth at (910) 713-4398 or call 911.”