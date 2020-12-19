District attorney clears Raleigh officers in shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A district attorney says two North Carolina police officers were justified in fatally shooting a man who fired first after a gas station robbery in May.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman says in a report that 24-year-old David Tylek Atkinson of Greensboro shot a police officer who was wearing a ballistic vest.

- Advertisement -

A second officer spotted Atkinson and shot him.

Freeman noted that the N.C. Supreme Court allows police to make split-second decisions and by law are justified in using deadly force when they think lives are in danger.