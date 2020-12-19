Dr. Fauci: I vaccinated Santa Claus myself

THE NORTH POLE (CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Elmo and his friends that he traveled to the North Pole and vaccinated Santa Claus himself so that he can safely deliver presents this Christmas.
